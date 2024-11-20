Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Acquires 2,262 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 4.1% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,771,000 after buying an additional 999,735 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,213,000 after acquiring an additional 727,760 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,412,000 after acquiring an additional 863,219 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,106,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,462,000 after purchasing an additional 172,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,113,000 after purchasing an additional 73,653 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $180.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.46. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

