Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) CEO Sells $223,560.00 in Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) CEO M Leroy Ball sold 6,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,749.50. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

M Leroy Ball also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Koppers alerts:

On Tuesday, November 12th, M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of Koppers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $189,600.00.

Koppers Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KOP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.57. 81,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,514. The firm has a market cap of $761.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.84. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. Koppers had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $554.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Singular Research upgraded Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Koppers

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Koppers by 170.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Koppers during the second quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Koppers during the third quarter worth $37,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 83.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.