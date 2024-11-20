Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $18.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Kohl’s traded as low as $17.32 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 2546880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,116.73. The trade was a 10.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,541,000 after purchasing an additional 91,608 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,694,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 25.0% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 121.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 26,362 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

