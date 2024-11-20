Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Insider Landon Edmond Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) insider Landon Edmond sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $1,382,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,177,621.76. This trade represents a 14.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Landon Edmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Landon Edmond sold 21,764 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $702,541.92.

Klaviyo Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KVYO stock opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.50 and a beta of 1.13. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38.

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Klaviyo from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Klaviyo from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVYO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the third quarter worth about $53,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Klaviyo by 13.7% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

