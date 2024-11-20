KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 142.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock opened at $615.66 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $527.11 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $719.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $763.35.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 30.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. KLA’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.90.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

