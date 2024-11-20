Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,211 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,498,000 after buying an additional 1,270,256 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,555,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,356,000 after acquiring an additional 420,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 618.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 411,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,980,000 after acquiring an additional 354,613 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $199.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $162.43 and a 12-month high of $203.67.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

