Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Purchases 619 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 99.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 19.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 455,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,859,000 after purchasing an additional 55,154 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Trade Desk by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,073.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Bank of America started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research cut Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $14,097,829.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,897,150.92. This represents a 16.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,548,289 shares of company stock worth $169,165,185 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.8 %

TTD opened at $119.42 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $132.65. The firm has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.77, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.17.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

