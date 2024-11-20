Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Invests $598,000 in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,397,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000.

Amentum Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of AMTM stock opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Amentum Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

