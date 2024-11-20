Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Has $206,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Sysco by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sysco news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $303,103.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,670.10. This trade represents a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $216,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,831.65. The trade was a 18.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.75. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.77.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

