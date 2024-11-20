Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.0% of Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 483,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 291.2% during the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,556,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $201.07 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $183.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

