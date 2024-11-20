Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% during the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 39,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,700,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 69,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,310,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,140,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total transaction of $1,703,818.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,839.40. This represents a 30.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,927 shares of company stock worth $12,807,811 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.07.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $689.56 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $426.49 and a 12-month high of $711.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $640.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $577.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

