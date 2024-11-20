Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.300-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kingstone Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.450-1.850 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Kingstone Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $164.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.55. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $13.54.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Kingstone Companies had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $40.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kingstone Companies

In other news, Director Carla D’andre bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,920. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

Featured Stories

