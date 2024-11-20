Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.30.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

KEYS stock opened at $152.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $166.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 17,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.