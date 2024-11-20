Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s current price.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.30.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $152.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $166.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,128,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $564,626,000 after purchasing an additional 151,446 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 176,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 72.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,434,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.