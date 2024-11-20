Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Kewaunee Scientific Trading Up 12.4 %
Shares of KEQU stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.53. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $55.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.87%.
Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific
About Kewaunee Scientific
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kewaunee Scientific
- What are earnings reports?
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.