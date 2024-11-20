Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Kewaunee Scientific Trading Up 12.4 %

Shares of KEQU stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.53. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $55.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.87%.

Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific

About Kewaunee Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 36.6% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 42,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 13.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the second quarter valued at $413,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

