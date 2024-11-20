Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Kerry Group Stock Down 0.7 %

KRYAY stock opened at $91.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.94. Kerry Group has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $105.21.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.