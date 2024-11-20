JW Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Five Below accounts for 0.2% of JW Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $659,000. Natixis bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Five Below from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

FIVE stock opened at $84.57 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.10.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.95 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

