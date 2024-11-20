Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Holdings Increased by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,676,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,900 shares during the quarter. Juniper Networks comprises 4.8% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of Juniper Networks worth $104,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JNPR. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of JNPR opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $39.79.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 115.79%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

