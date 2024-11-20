Jennison Associates LLC Has $464.78 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1,683.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,932,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 6,544,102 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.77% of DexCom worth $464,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in DexCom by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 38,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in DexCom by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 298,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.59.

Read Our Latest Report on DXCM

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.