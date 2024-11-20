Jennison Associates LLC Buys 37,729 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,324,360 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 37,729 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.59% of Cheniere Energy worth $238,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $4,167,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,315,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.1% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 24,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $629,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $220.18 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $220.30. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.22 and its 200-day moving average is $177.50.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.44.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

