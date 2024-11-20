Jeffrey P. Hank Sells 4,000 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 4,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $585,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,162.46. This trade represents a 24.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Qualys Stock Performance

Qualys stock opened at $141.45 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $119.17 and a one year high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.95.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $153.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Qualys

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 149.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.