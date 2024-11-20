Jeffrey E. Witherell Buys 2,000 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Stock

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey E. Witherell acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,065.52. This trade represents a 0.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of PLYM stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $843.10 million, a P/E ratio of 928.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 4,800.00%.
Several research firms have recently commented on PLYM. BNP Paribas lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
