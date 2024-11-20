Jeffrey E. Witherell Buys 2,000 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Stock

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey E. Witherell acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,065.52. This trade represents a 0.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $843.10 million, a P/E ratio of 928.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 4,800.00%.

Institutional Trading of Plymouth Industrial REIT

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 38.2% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 402,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 111,339 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,264,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,943,000 after buying an additional 115,318 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,964,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,372,000 after acquiring an additional 28,272 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter worth about $6,088,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLYM. BNP Paribas lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plymouth Industrial REIT

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.