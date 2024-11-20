Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Price

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRP. ATB Capital raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.54.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock traded down C$1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$68.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.62. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$43.83 and a 52 week high of C$70.24. The firm has a market cap of C$71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.90 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.5490515 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lindsay Mackay sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$246,400.00. Also, Director Richard Prior sold 18,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.00, for a total transaction of C$1,138,284.00. Insiders have sold 89,490 shares of company stock worth $5,749,355 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.