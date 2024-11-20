Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) Trading Down 11.2% – Time to Sell?

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

Japan Display Inc designs, manufactures, and sells displays in Japan and internationally. The company offers products for healthcare and medical fields, such as interfaces, display devices, high resolution display devices, and VR systems; industrial use LCD modules; LCD modules for automotive and mobile applications; color OLED display modules for wearables; and Landscape IPS LCD modules for single-lens reflex and high-end compact digital cameras.

