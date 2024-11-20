Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,575,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1,989.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 537,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,296,000 after purchasing an additional 117,940 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. This trade represents a 14.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.30.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J stock opened at $133.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.59 and a 1 year high of $150.54.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

