Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.36% of Jack in the Box worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth $3,311,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,475,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 626,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,937,000 after acquiring an additional 130,214 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $33,867.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,360.66. This represents a 5.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.84 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $880.37 million, a PE ratio of -23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.81.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

