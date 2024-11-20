Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ITI. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iteris in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Northland Capmk downgraded Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.20 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $307.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.75 and a beta of 0.87. Iteris has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iteris by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41,618 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the first quarter worth $642,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Iteris during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Iteris in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iteris by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

