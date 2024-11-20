iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.58 and last traded at $50.57, with a volume of 531047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.57.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2233 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

