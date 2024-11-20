iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.58 and last traded at $50.57, with a volume of 531047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.57.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2233 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
