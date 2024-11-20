iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Position Trimmed by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,346,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,983 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Commerce Bank owned approximately 2.24% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $310,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $135,000. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $134.95 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $105.96 and a 52-week high of $138.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

