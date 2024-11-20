iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 157,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 133.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 91,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 52,238 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 167.2% during the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 43,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.