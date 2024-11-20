iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,349,061 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 266% from the previous session’s volume of 368,373 shares.The stock last traded at $22.95 and had previously closed at $22.96.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBDU. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 6,842.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.