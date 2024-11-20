iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.12% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $3,424,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 167,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $103.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.26. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.44 and a one year high of $107.84.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

