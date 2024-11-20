iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Howe & Rusling Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,761,000 after buying an additional 257,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after buying an additional 237,585 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after buying an additional 10,232,214 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $593.17 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $452.58 and a 1 year high of $603.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

