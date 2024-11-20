iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Acquired by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,710 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up about 4.7% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Altman Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 673.7% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average is $58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.