iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 24,092 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average of $74.72.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

