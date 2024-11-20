iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Boosted by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $64.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

