Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Waystar (WAY)

Waystar (NASDAQ: WAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/7/2024 – Waystar had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – Waystar had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – Waystar had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – Waystar had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2024 – Waystar had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/8/2024 – Waystar had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Waystar Price Performance
Shares of WAY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.62. 273,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,912. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.22.
Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.82 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
