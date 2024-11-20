Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Waystar (WAY)

Waystar (NASDAQ: WAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/7/2024 – Waystar had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Waystar had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Waystar had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Waystar had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Waystar had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Waystar had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Waystar Price Performance

Shares of WAY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.62. 273,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,912. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.22.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.82 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Waystar

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Waystar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waystar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Waystar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Waystar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

