Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Holdings Raised by Kraft Davis & Associates LLC

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $207.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.77 and its 200-day moving average is $195.63. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $157.44 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

