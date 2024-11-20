Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0781 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCY opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.81. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $21.36.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Dutch Bros’ Growth Perks: Can This Coffee Stock Hit New Highs?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Rocking the Charts: Why Live Nation Could Hit New Highs
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Don’t Miss a Second Chance to Buy These 2024 Winners for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.