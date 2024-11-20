Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0781 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCY opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.81. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $21.36.

