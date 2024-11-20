Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0656 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $17.85.
