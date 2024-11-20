Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0565 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ BSMR opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.62.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
