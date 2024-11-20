Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on November 22nd

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1037 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BSJO opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
