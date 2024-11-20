InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.69 and last traded at C$10.71, with a volume of 32413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.84.

IIP.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities raised shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -542.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,900.00%.

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

