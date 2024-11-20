Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. Announces Charter Amendment and Stockholder Approval

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IRRX) recently disclosed a significant Charter Amendment following the submission of its 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 13, 2024. The Charter Amendment, made with the unanimous consent of the Board of Directors, entails the conversion of all Class B Common Stock into shares of Class A Common Stock on a one-for-one basis.

The 8-K filing detailed that on November 13, 2024, holders representing the majority of the Class B Common Stock chose to exercise the Class B Conversion Option. This prompted the conversion of 5,750,000 shares of Class B Common Stock into an equivalent number of shares of Class A Common Stock. The company’s transfer agent was directed to initiate this conversion, with the amendment fully described in the Charter Amendment attached to the filing.

Moreover, Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. conducted a Special Meeting on November 14, 2024, where stockholders representing approximately 75.59% of the total voting power approved an Extension Amendment Proposal. The Proposal involved extending the deadline to complete the initial business combination from November 15, 2024, to December 15, 2024. Notably, the Sponsor will make periodic Extension Payments into the Trust Account corresponding to each deadline extension.

Additionally, the company revealed in the filing that it entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Shell Trading (US) Company for a prospective supply and offtake agreement commencing upon the closing of the proposed Business Combination with Uinta Infrastructure Group Corp. Moreover, the agreement specifies a ten-year initial term and potential extensions, subject to various conditions precedent.

This agreement is part of a broader strategic move by Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. to solidify its operations and enhance its market position. Investors and stakeholders were advised to review the complete 8-K filing for detailed information regarding the Charter Amendment, stockholder approvals, and the prospective agreement with Shell Trading (US) Company.

About Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire railroad companies that transport bulk commodities; terminal companies that transload bulk commodities to and from railroads and pipelines, trucks, and ports; and companies that produce bulk commodities moved by railroads in large volumes, as well as the rail cars that are used to transport bulk commodities.

