Insider Selling: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Sells 56,100 Shares of Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 56,100 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $4,831,893.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,260 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,563.80. The trade was a 33.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCI stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $85.50. 453,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,574. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $60.03 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.44.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 121.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 258.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Get Our Latest Report on SCI

About Service Co. International

(Get Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.