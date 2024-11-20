Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,625. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dan Jedda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roku alerts:

On Tuesday, October 15th, Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $76,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00.

Roku Stock Down 0.6 %

ROKU traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,831,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.34 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.84. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Roku from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Baird R W upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Roku

Institutional Trading of Roku

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $1,180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 51,815 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Roku by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 75,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,560,000 after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Roku by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 49,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 27,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.