Insider Selling: Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) EVP Sells 1,978 Shares of Stock

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) EVP Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $71,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,115.26. The trade was a 25.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Energizer Trading Up 9.1 %

ENR stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,382,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,372. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 266.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.21.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 857.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Energizer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Energizer by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 22.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Energizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

