Insider Selling: Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$153,000.00.
Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance
CMG stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.07. The company had a trading volume of 186,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,837. The firm has a market cap of C$824.23 million, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.33. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$8.43 and a 12 month high of C$14.73.
Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Computer Modelling Group
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
See Also
