Insider Selling: Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$153,000.00.

CMG stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.07. The company had a trading volume of 186,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,837. The firm has a market cap of C$824.23 million, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.33. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$8.43 and a 12 month high of C$14.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Ventum Financial increased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC cut their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.50.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

