Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Sells $17,182.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $17,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,690.64. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Masaru Matsuda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Masaru Matsuda sold 5,015 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $43,530.20.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. 1,883,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.97% and a negative return on equity of 119.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6,740.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 55.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

