Insider Buying: Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Senior Officer Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:OREGet Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin James Mackenzie acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:ORE remained flat at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 149,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,152. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

